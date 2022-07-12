Facebook
Search underway for missing 2-year-old Houma boy, police say foul play 'may be involved'

Ezekiel Harry, 2, was last seen around noon Tuesday (July 12) at a walking track near Main and...
Ezekiel Harry, 2, was last seen around noon Tuesday (July 12) at a walking track near Main and Mahler streets in Houma.(Louisiana State Police)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old Houma boy reported missing Tuesday afternoon (July 12), and said foul play “may be involved.”

Ezekiel Harry was last seen around noon at a walking track near Main and Mahler streets in Houma, near the twin bridges overpass over the Intracoastal Waterway, according to a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued shortly before 4 p.m. by Louisiana State Police.

The child was described as 33 inches tall and weighing 26 pounds. He last was seen wearing red shorts and a blue-and-white T-shirt that featured an orange dinosaur on its pocket.

Houma police later raised the specter that the child’s mother -- 28-year-old Maya Jones -- could be involved in the disappearance.

Police said the mother initially told them she was walking along Bayou Terrebonne with her four children, when someone in a gray truck snatched Ezekiel off the roadway and fled the area. But investigators said they quickly developed confirming information that her account was “inaccurate.”

Houma police said they determined Jones was seen walking from her home on Cadiere Street with Ezekiel and with her three other children between the ages of 5 and 10. Once arriving at Bayou Terrebonne near Mahler Street, Jones began stopping at nearby homes, saying her youngest child had been abducted.

“At this point, the investigation into the whereabouts of 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry is in its infant stages,” Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman said in a statement. “Police are conducting interviews and suspect foul play may be involved. Investigators encourage residents within the surrounding area to be on the lookout for 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry. ... No arrests have been made at this point.”

Houma Police and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching the area of Bayou Terrebonne, as well as the Intracoastal Waterway, for signs of the missing child.

Anyone with information on the missing boy is asked to contact the Houma Police Department at (985) 873-6371 or local law enforcement at 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

