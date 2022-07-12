Facebook
Police: Man accused of taking photos of women in public, retail dressing rooms

Police arrested and charged Daniel Toy after they say he took photos of women in retail dressing rooms in Tulsa.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested and charged a man they say was found taking photos of women in dressing room stalls and stores.

Authorities said he also set up a camera in his home bathroom.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, Daniel Toy was arrested and charged with five counts of Peeping Tom with photographic or electronic equipment.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department responded to a Target store call regarding a possible “Peeping Tom.”

A victim told officers that someone put a cell phone under the fitting room door as she was trying on clothes. The victim said she then confronted the suspect, who police later identified as Toy. She said he quickly went into the dressing room next to her and tried shutting the door.

The victim reportedly told Toy to give the phone over and show her the photos after getting in his way.

She said Toy told her “No” and noticed that the phone was still on.

She reportedly began yelling for help and attracted another witness, who saw Toy and said he was frantically deleting photos from his phone.

Toy allegedly left the store, and officers were quickly able to identify him from there.

Authorities said detectives with the police department served a search warrant on Toy’s home and collected evidence from inside. His electronic devices were also taken and examined.

Detectives said they found videos that show Toy installing a hidden camera in his guest bathroom and recovered several videos taken by the hidden camera of women using the bathroom.

Police said they also found images of more than 40 others undressing at retail locations throughout Tulsa.

Detectives said they also located images showing Toy following and taking photos of random women in public as they shopped, with the photos ranging in dates from August 2021 to March of this year.

The police department said it wants the public to be aware of these sorts of cases around Tulsa.

