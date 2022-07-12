Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Pecan Pie Muffins

Stirrin' It Up: Pecan Pie Muffins (July 12, 2022)
By Chef John Folse
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are celebrating National Pecan Pie Day with this quick and easy variation! Get your kids involved-what better way to spend a summer day than getting messy in the kitchen than showing this nutty sweet treat for breakfast, as a dessert, or even as a mid-afternoon snack!

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 12 Muffins

Ingredients for Muffins:

1 cup pecans

1 cup packed brown sugar

½ cup flour

2 large eggs

½ cup melted butter

1 tsp vanilla

Ingredients for Streusel:

½ cup flour

⅓ cup granulated sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

3 tbsps melted, unsalted butter

¼ cup finely chopped pecans

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In the bowl of a food processor, combine 1 cup pecans, brown sugar, and ½ cup flour then process until well blended. Place pecan mixture in a large mixing bowl then create a well in the center of the mixture.

In a separate bowl, beat eggs until foamy then stir in ½ cup melted butter and vanilla. Add egg mixture to the well in the dry ingredients then mix until well combined. Set batter aside. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients for streusel, stirring together with a fork to mix well. Generously grease a muffin pan and spoon batter into the cups, filling each cup ⅔ full.

Sprinkle pecan streusel on top of each muffin, pressing lightly on each batch of streusel to make sure it sticks to the batter below. Bake 20–25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean. Remove from oven, take muffins out of pan and place on cooling racks. Serve warm.:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

Pecan Pie Muffins
Stirrin' It Up: Tortellini Mac and Cheese (July 7, 2022)
Tortellini Mac and Cheese
Stirrin' It Up: Tortellini Mac and Cheese
Stirrin' It Up: Chicken and Okra Stew (June, 5 2022).
Chicken and Okra Stew