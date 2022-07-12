Pecan Pie Muffins
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are celebrating National Pecan Pie Day with this quick and easy variation! Get your kids involved-what better way to spend a summer day than getting messy in the kitchen than showing this nutty sweet treat for breakfast, as a dessert, or even as a mid-afternoon snack!
Prep Time: 1 Hour
Yields: 12 Muffins
Ingredients for Muffins:
1 cup pecans
1 cup packed brown sugar
½ cup flour
2 large eggs
½ cup melted butter
1 tsp vanilla
Ingredients for Streusel:
½ cup flour
⅓ cup granulated sugar
½ tsp cinnamon
3 tbsps melted, unsalted butter
¼ cup finely chopped pecans
Method:
Preheat the oven to 350°F. In the bowl of a food processor, combine 1 cup pecans, brown sugar, and ½ cup flour then process until well blended. Place pecan mixture in a large mixing bowl then create a well in the center of the mixture.
In a separate bowl, beat eggs until foamy then stir in ½ cup melted butter and vanilla. Add egg mixture to the well in the dry ingredients then mix until well combined. Set batter aside. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients for streusel, stirring together with a fork to mix well. Generously grease a muffin pan and spoon batter into the cups, filling each cup ⅔ full.
Sprinkle pecan streusel on top of each muffin, pressing lightly on each batch of streusel to make sure it sticks to the batter below. Bake 20–25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean. Remove from oven, take muffins out of pan and place on cooling racks. Serve warm.:
