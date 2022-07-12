Mayor Broome declares Tuesday MetroMorphosis Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome declared Tuesday, July 12 as MetroMorphosis Day.

The day was created to commemorate the 10 year anniversary of the organization and also kicks off MetroMorphosis Week, which runs July 12-19.

Organizers say the proclamation will be presented during a press conference at the MetroMorphosis office scheduled for 1 p.m.

The office is located at 4163 North Blvd.

Following the proclamation, the organization will announce the recipients of their 10 for 10 Community Fund initiative launched in May.

The following are recipients:

Courtnie Cook - CPR Training for Youth

Hazel Bradley Davis - North Baton Rouge Youth Empowerment

Mirando Georgetown Riley - Normalizing Autism in Children, One Play Date at a Time

Murelle Harrison - Youth- led Bike Repair Shop

Amanda Moorer - Mental Health Support and Life Coaching for Moms

Ella Morgan - Addressing Blight in Eden Park

Laci Sherman - Culinary Training Program for Youth

Stacci J. Tobin - “The Longest Table” A Community Conversation

Lynda Turner - Community Revitalization and Voter Registration

Sophie Ziegler - The Louisiana Trans and Oral History Project

The 10 for 10 Community Fund serves as another strategy to invest resources into the residents and change agents who are actively working to transform their communities from within.

Individuals will each receive $1,000 and with strategic support from MetroMorphosis and their partners to aid in the launch or sustainability of their change project. Projects range from families and education to businesses and inclusive economies.

