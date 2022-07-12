Facebook
Man accused of possessing child porn, animal porn, cocaine, meth

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a man has been arrested on multiple counts of child porn, as well as sexual animal abuse and drug charges.

BRPD said Kevin Brooks, 69, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on July 8 on six counts of pornography involving children, along with one count each of sexual abuse of an animal - filming, distributing, or possessing pornographic images of a person and an animal, possession and distribution of Schedule II CDS (cocaine), possession of Schedule I CDS (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the probable cause report, detectives with BRPD received a complaint on June 28 that child porn was found on a computer at Brooks’s home. The report added detectives obtained a search warrant for the home and reported finding:

  • at least 6 videos on his cell phone of men engaged in sexual acts with “what appeared to be very young children
  • at least 6 images on his cell phone of people performing sexual acts with/on animals
  • a plastic bag containing a large amount of white powder suspected to be cocaine
  • a plastic baggie of what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine
  • multiple glass pipes that had been burned at one end

Jail records show he bonded out of East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on July 10. The bond information was not available.

