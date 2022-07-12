Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Louisiana Legislature decides not to hold veto session

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Legislature announced a veto session will not be held to consider bills rejected by Governor John Bel Edwards during the 2022 Legislative Session.

14 Republicans and 11 Democrats in the Senate voted to cancel the veto session, while six Republicans and 32 Democrats turned in ballots to do the same in the House.

Click here to view bills vetoed or left unsigned by Governor Edwards during the 2022 Legislative Session.

The governor signed dozens of bills into law. One of the most high-profile laws limits the release of mugshots for many lower-level crimes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

A clinic was vandalized on Tuesday, July 12, police say.
Woman’s New Life Clinic vandalized, police say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 12
Tracking a combination of rain and heat next few days
A Silver Alert has been issued by Louisiana State Police for Eddie Charles Thompson
Missing DeQuincy man found alive
Ahysen Nation: Susanne Duplantis