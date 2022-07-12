Liberty 4-star RB Kaleb Jackson commits to LSU
Published: Jul. 12, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has landed a verbal commitment from Liberty Magnet four-star running back Kaleb Jackson.
Jackson made the announcement on Tuesday, July 12, via Instagram Live.
The 6-foot, 215-pound Baton Rouge native chose the hometown school over many others.
He is ranked as the No. 6 rusher in the nation by 247Sports Composite.
