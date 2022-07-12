Facebook
Jury selection underway in Baton Rouge for Daigle penalty phase

Daigle’s conviction stands, but the penalty phase to decide his fate is being done over.
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Three years ago, a jury took less than an hour to decide that Kevin Daigle should die for murdering State Trooper Stephen Vincent.

Daigle’s conviction stands, but the penalty phase to decide his fate is being done over.

His first trial was moved from Calcasieu to Lafayette, where they had a less publicity about the case. Now, they are picking a jury in Baton Rouge for that same reason.

It was 2015 when Kevin Daigle shot down Trooper Stephen Vincent on a rural road. Vincent had stopped to help Daigle, who appeared to be a stranded motorist.

There were concerns raised about the initial penalty phase back in 2019 concerning the suitability of one juror. So, the state and defense both agreed to do it over.

Calcasieu District Attorney Stephen Dwight said Daigle deserves the death penalty.

“This is the type of case the death penalty is made for. If you look at the facts and circumstances, his criminal history, what type of person we’re dealing with, this is what the death penalty is meant for this type of individual,” said Dwight.

The defense attorneys declined to be interviewed, but disagree and are fighting to save Daigle’s life.

Not everyone can serve on a capital jury. Dwight says they have to make sure they get jurors who can be fair to both sides.

“We’re going through with each juror and breaking down what capital murder is. And if they have any biases against law enforcement or if they had any hardships that would make it hard to serve. We also have to find out if they are death penalty qualified. Can they actually give the death penalty if the jury feels the facts in evidence suggest that,” said Dwight.

Jurors will be brought from Baton Rouge to Lake Charles where they will be isolated during the trial. So, Judge Clayton Davis says once a jury is seated, they will do opening statements the next day, even if it’s on the weekend. If jurors do not vote that Daigle should be executed, he’ll spend the rest of his life in prison.

We will be checking with the court in Baton Rouge daily and will let you know once they get a jury.

