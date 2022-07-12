Former LSU infielder Josh Smith hits first career HR

ARLINGTON, Texas. (WAFB) - Former LSU infielder Josh Smith hit his first career home run against the Oakland Athletics on Monday, July 11. Smith’s home run was of the inside-the-park variety and came in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Rangers an 8-2 lead.

Smith became the fourth player over the last 10 seasons to record their first career home run via inside-the-park.

Josh Smith hits an inside-the-park home run for his first career home run! Baseball!! pic.twitter.com/DfYMmP4ySm — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2022

Smith, was called up by the Texas Rangers at the end of May and has played in 21 games with a .242 batting average going 15-of-62 from the plate with two doubles and five RBI. The former Tiger has also drawn 15 walks for the Rangers.

The former Tiger was drafted in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees and was traded last July to the Rangers as part of the Joey Gallo deal.

A native of Baton Rouge, he played for coach Paul Mainieri from 2017-2019 and was the starting shortstop in 2019 for the Tigers, and as a freshman, he was the starting third baseman for LSU’s 2017 College World Series runner-ups team. He was named a Freshman All-American that season as well as an All-SEC Freshman selection.

In 2019, he was LSU’s leading hitter collecting 89 hits going 89-for-257 at the plate for a .346 average, 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 41 RBI, and 72 runs scored along with 20 steals.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.