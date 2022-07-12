Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Florida woman finds iguana in her toilet

A Florida woman found a giant iguana in her toilet. (Credit: WSVN, Iguana Lifestyles, CNN Newsource)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida woman got some Saturday night company in her home.

Michelle Reynolds said she went downstairs to make herself a “treat.”

“I put it in the microwave and skipped on over to the bathroom and opened the door and did a quick turnaround because I saw this thing in there and quickly shut the door!” she said.

Her iguana visitor was not able to find its way out, so Reynolds had to get some help.

Harold Rondon with Iguana Lifestyles was able to rescue the iguana from the toilet.

Rondon said he has removed several iguanas from south Florida properties this year.

“This is the second one this week already,” he said.

Rondan said the iguana he removed from the toilet is a Mexican spiny tail iguana. Males can get up to 18 inches long, with tails that can also get up to 18 inches long.

“He took up most of the toilet bowl,” Reynolds said.

Although they are not native, iguanas have become common in south Florida.

It is believed that they were brought to the area as pets in the 1960s, and some may have escaped or been released.

While they are not dangerous to people, some iguanas can transmit salmonella.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, July 12
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, July 12
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval...
Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico’s president
Temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Miami area when the toddler was left inside a vehicle...
Boy dies in hot car parked outside Miami-area preschool
On Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot is worth $440 million, or nearly $248 million cash.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $440 million, highest in 14 months
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Jan. 6 panel says hearing to probe Trump’s ‘siren call’ to extremists