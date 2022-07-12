Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Firefighters battle flames at home on Northbrook Drive

The St. George Fire Department battled a fire at a home in the 700 block of Northbrook Drive...
The St. George Fire Department battled a fire at a home in the 700 block of Northbrook Drive Monday, July 11.(St. George Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department battled a fire at a home in the 700 block of Northbrook Drive Monday, July 11.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 4:40 p.m. and spotted smoke coming from the roof of the home and flames in the garage area.

The St. George Fire Department battled a fire at a home in the 700 block of Northbrook Drive...
The St. George Fire Department battled a fire at a home in the 700 block of Northbrook Drive Monday, July 11.(St. George Fire Department)

Crews were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes of arriving.

There were no injuries as a result of the flames, according to the St. George Fire Department.

A fire investigator was also called to the home. As of this time, a cause for the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

'Niya; My HBCU Family' is available for purchase on Amazon.
Southern University alumna pens children’s book on HBCU culture
Child Porn Arrest
Man accused of possessing child porn, animal porn, cocaine, meth
Back to school giveaway offering free uniforms, bookbags, hair cuts
A clinic was vandalized on Tuesday, July 12, police say.
Pro-life women’s clinic vandalized, police say