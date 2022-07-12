Firefighters battle flames at home on Northbrook Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department battled a fire at a home in the 700 block of Northbrook Drive Monday, July 11.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 4:40 p.m. and spotted smoke coming from the roof of the home and flames in the garage area.

The St. George Fire Department battled a fire at a home in the 700 block of Northbrook Drive Monday, July 11. (St. George Fire Department)

Crews were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes of arriving.

There were no injuries as a result of the flames, according to the St. George Fire Department.

A fire investigator was also called to the home. As of this time, a cause for the fire remains under investigation.

