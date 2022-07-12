Facebook
EBR Schools launching pilot paid internship program

East Baton Rouge Parish School System (Source: WAFB)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is offering high school seniors paid internship opportunities through a new pilot program.

This will take place through partnerships with local companies during the 2022-2023 school year. Leaders say internship opportunities will include five career options and will offer a pay of up to $15 per hour.

The new internship program will require students to complete 155 credit hours throughout the school year to earn one Carnagie credit.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System plans to offer more details about how students can get involved in the coming weeks.

