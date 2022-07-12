Back to school giveaway offering free uniforms, bookbags, hair cuts
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. -District 5 of East Baton Rouge Parish invites the community to come out and enjoy free hair cuts for back to school, along with a bookbag and uniform giveaway.
The giveaway begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 7 at 3535 Riley Street.
Organizers say haircuts will be provided by: House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
