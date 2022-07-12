Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Back to school giveaway offering free uniforms, bookbags, hair cuts

(unsplash.com)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. -District 5 of East Baton Rouge Parish invites the community to come out and enjoy free hair cuts for back to school, along with a bookbag and uniform giveaway.

The giveaway begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 7 at 3535 Riley Street.

Organizers say haircuts will be provided by: House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

'Niya; My HBCU Family' is available for purchase on Amazon.
Southern University alumna pens children’s book on HBCU culture
MetroMorphosis is celebrating 10 years.
Mayor Broome declares Tuesday MetroMorphosis Day
Ques Under The Stars on 9News at 5pm
Restaurant Week
Several West Baton Rouge eateries join for Restaurant Week