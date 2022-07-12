Facebook
Abortion ban in Louisiana once again blocked by judge

Abortions are again allowed in Louisiana following a judge's order blocking the "trigger" laws from taking effect.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana state district judge has once again blocked the enforcement of a Louisiana law banning most abortions in the state.

District Judge Donald Johnson in the 19th Judicial District issued a temporary restraining order to stop the trigger laws from taking effect.

A hearing is set to take place Monday, July 18 at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in East Baton Rouge Parish on the matter.

The state was allowed to enforce its ban on almost all abortions after District Judge Ethel Julien lifted a previous temporary restraining order following a hearing on the lawsuit on Friday, July 8, in New Orleans. The judge said the lawsuit should have been filed in the state capital, Baton Rouge, instead of New Orleans.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

