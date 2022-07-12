Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

6th annual Lil Weezyana Fest returns August 27

Lil Wayne performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in...
Lil Wayne performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans native and rap legend Lil’ Wayne announced on Instagram that his one-day music event, Lil Weezyana Fest will return to Champion Square on Saturday, August 27.

The event like many others during the pandemic had been canceled due to restrictions. Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray, and Rob 49 are the first artists announced along with many more special guests.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday and Thursday. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

Weather Graphic at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12
Rain likely over next 3 days as we watch for possible development in Gulf
University Lakes
University Lakes project could bring more recreational activities to Baton Rouge
Derrick Young and Tyana Putzlocker are facing charges after their 18-month-old child died due...
Parents arrested after child dies from fentanyl exposure, authorities say
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap