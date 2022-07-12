2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: Southern Lab Kittens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Lab Kittens, the defending Division IV state champs, were the focus of Sportsline Summer Camp on Tuesday, July 12.

Head coach Darrell Asberry is missing Warrick Dunn Award winner Angelo Izzard at quarterback, Warrick Dunn finalist Darren Morris at receiver and defensive back, plus state MVP Shane Forman at linebacker.

He has lost nine starters total, some who played both ways. Despite those players that have moved on to the next level, the Kittens still have some established talent.

Carl Williams had a pick in the spring game. The Baylor commit is one of just five seniors on this year’s squad. His running mate on the back end is junior Dylan Day. And they picked up Scotlandville transfer Ronald Johnson, another junior.

An experienced junior on offense is running back Douglas Thornton and there’s junior receiver Ian James.

But it’s some freshmen trying to follow in Izzard’s footsteps, starting as varsity rookies like No. 10 Anthony Weatherspoon and No. 14 Denim Hunt, who showed up big during action at Belaire.

And if Asberry can develop his two new quarterbacks, The Lab could be back.

