Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Southern Lab Kittens

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Lab Kittens, the defending Division IV state champs, were the focus of Sportsline Summer Camp on Tuesday, July 12.

Head coach Darrell Asberry is missing Warrick Dunn Award winner Angelo Izzard at quarterback, Warrick Dunn finalist Darren Morris at receiver and defensive back, plus state MVP Shane Forman at linebacker.

He has lost nine starters total, some who played both ways. Despite those players that have moved on to the next level, the Kittens still have some established talent.

Carl Williams had a pick in the spring game. The Baylor commit is one of just five seniors on this year’s squad. His running mate on the back end is junior Dylan Day. And they picked up Scotlandville transfer Ronald Johnson, another junior.

An experienced junior on offense is running back Douglas Thornton and there’s junior receiver Ian James.

But it’s some freshmen trying to follow in Izzard’s footsteps, starting as varsity rookies like No. 10 Anthony Weatherspoon and No. 14 Denim Hunt, who showed up big during action at Belaire.

And if Asberry can develop his two new quarterbacks, The Lab could be back.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson (2)
Liberty 4-star RB Kaleb Jackson commits to LSU
2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: Southern Lab Kittens
2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: Southern Lab Kittens
Liberty 4-star RB Kaleb Jackson commits to LSU
Liberty 4-star RB Kaleb Jackson commits to LSU
Texas Rangers Josh Smith slides safely into home plate for an inside-the-park home run during...
Former LSU infielder Josh Smith hits first career HR