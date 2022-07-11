YOUR MONEY: Plan ahead for Amazon ‘Prime Day’ sale

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 8th Annual Amazon Prime Day sale kicks off Tuesday, July 12.

It is a two-day event where you’ll see major discounts across Amazon.com.

The sale, exclusively for Prime members, begins at 2 a.m. Central time.

So what’s worth buying?

Apple AirPods Pro are normally $249. During the 48-hour sale you can get a pair for $169.99.

You can get the latest Apple Watch model, the Series 7, for a major steal.

Depending on the color, you can pay as low as $284 for a brand new Apple Watch. It’s usually priced at $399.

Since this is Amazon’s big sale, you’re going to save the most money on Amazon products.

During Prime Day, Kindle Kids will cost $49.99. It’s usually listed at $109.

Also keep an eye on Amazon’s competitors.

Target just launched a rival sale called ‘Deal Days,’ which kicks off Monday and goes through Wednesday.

The retailer is marketing this as “3 days of show-stopping savings with no membership fees”.

A quick scan of Target’s deals shows major discounts on home and kitchen items.

You can score items like a Kitchenaid Stand Mixer or an Instant Pot much cheaper over these next couple of days.

Compare the prices of the exact same item between Amazon, Target, and even Best Buy to see which retailer will offer you the best deal.

Take the time to do some research on the things you want to buy.

Then, put the item in your cart before the sale and then checkout as early as you can on Tuesday.

These sales are popular, so some of the items might sell out quickly.

