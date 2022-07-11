UL System president addresses Baton Rouge Press Club

Information provided by University of Louisiana System:

BATON ROUGE, La. - In an address to the Baton Rouge Press Club, Dr. Jim Henderson emphasized the work of the University of Louisiana System and its nine member institutions.

He opened with appreciation to the governor and Louisiana legislature for their historic reinvestment in higher education during the last legislative session.

“Not only was this the largest reinvestment in higher education in the past 15 years, but the budget and capital outlay investment along with significant policy advances made it the most successful legislative session we have experienced since our System was established in 1974,” said Henderson.

He went on to discuss a few major initiatives from the System designed to move the entire state forward.

