Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

There’s another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in...
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands, on June 14. If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance. This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.(Petros Giannakouris | AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.
Prime Day sales kick off Tuesday
President Joe Biden signs gun control legislation passed in the House June 25. (POOL)
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news...
UN expects world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15
Amazon recently announced its ‘Prime Day Sale’ will happen on July 12th and 13th this year....
YOUR MONEY: Plan ahead for Amazon ‘Prime Day’ sale
Source: Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Ochsner offering athlete safety training for coaches