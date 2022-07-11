Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

SUV lands in pond off Highland Road

A vehicle crashed into a pond along Highland Road in Baton Rouge on Monday, July 11.
A vehicle crashed into a pond along Highland Road in Baton Rouge on Monday, July 11.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The dive team from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered an SUV from a pond off Highland Road near Bluebonnet Boulevard on Monday, July 11.

The driver of that vehicle ran off Highland Road and into the waterway just before noon, said EBRSO spokesperson Savannah K. Jones.

The driver was not injured.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

Baton Rouge BBB urges scam awareness on Amazon Prime Day
Large sheets of plywood fell off an 18-wheeler and on top of at least one vehicle along...
Crash involving 18-wheeler losing load closes I-10
Sheets of plywood fell off an 18-wheeler and on top of at least one vehicle on I-10 on Monday,...
I-10 East closed at I-10/I-110 after 18-wheeler loses load on at least 1 vehicle
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals