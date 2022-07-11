SUV lands in pond off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The dive team from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered an SUV from a pond off Highland Road near Bluebonnet Boulevard on Monday, July 11.

The driver of that vehicle ran off Highland Road and into the waterway just before noon, said EBRSO spokesperson Savannah K. Jones.

The driver was not injured.

