Sleep habits may increase your risk for cancer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Getting a good night’s sleep can be hard and even more difficult for people who do shift work. Research shows sleep disruptions can have serious health implications.

“When you start getting into shift work, especially if the shifts are switching, then your body has a hard time getting those rhythms maintained so you get a lot of changes neurological,” said Dr. Jacob Wood with Baton Rouge General.

He said research shows sleep deprivation and having light at night while working an overnight shift can inhibit the natural production of melatonin, also known as a hormone that affects sleep cycles. Low melatonin can lead to a weakened immune system.

“This study showed that people who do shift work and especially those who don’t take daytime naps, there’s a 47% increase in your risk for cancer,” said Wood.

Men who worked night shifts for over 20 years had a 27% increased risk of cancer.

“Those who control the schedules for people working shift work, one of the biggest things they can do is to let people be consistent,” said Wood.

As with most things, consistency is key.

“Getting into that seven to eight hour slot and being consistent with your bedtimes and your wake times can have an impact on your health well beyond decreasing your risk for certain cancers,” said Wood.

This is great evidence to be concerned about he said, but more studies have to be done.

Mid-day naps of 30 to 60 minutes also help.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.