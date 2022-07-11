Facebook
Shooting on Alvin Dark Avenue leaves one injured

BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting early Monday morning.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on July 11 in the 5000 block of Alvin Dark Avenue, off of Brightside Drive near LSU’s campus.

Police say the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

