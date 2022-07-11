Facebook
Red Stick Mom discusses free, discounted summer activities for families

Red Stick Mom's Clair Cook discusses free and discounted summer activities for the family.
Red Stick Mom's Clair Cook discusses free and discounted summer activities for the family.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are in the last few weeks of the summer, plenty of time to take advantage of free summer activities to do around the Baton Rouge Area. Let’s make the most of this time before we head back to school!

https://redstickmom.com/free-cheap-summer-fun/

Library Summer Reading and Activities : The EBR Library still has lots of fun planned this month! Check out their calendar to get up to date on these events and activities.

Kids Bowl Free at All Star Lanes : Yes, you read that right. At All Star Lanes, kids (up to age 15) can bowl two free games per day all summer long. You can register your children and find more information here.

Summer Movie Programs :

Cinemark Perkins Rowe :: Summer Movie Clubhouse is back at Cinemark with 8 weeks of kid-approved movies! Enjoy safe and exciting big-screen entertainment for just $1.50* per ticket for each movie. Save even more with $1 OFF deals on kids’ snack packs or any size popcorn and drink combo during Summer Movie Clubhouse showtimes.

Celebrity Theatre :: The 2022 Summer Film Festival runs from June 6 – July 29, Monday – Friday, at 10:00 am. Admission includes a drink and popcorn for $6 per person!

First Free Sunday at Baton Rouge Museums : The first Sunday of each month, certain museums in downtown Baton Rouge offer free admission. Cheap summer fun in Baton Rouge doesn’t get more educational than a free day at a Museum, are we right?

Downtown and LSU : Can’t make it downtown for a free first Sunday? No worries! There is still plenty to do in downtown Baton Rouge. Lots to do and see!

BREC Parks : BREC Parks all across East Baton Rouge Parish offer a safe place for kids to play and explore. Some of the larger parks include free splash pads for those hot summer days! But BREC has much more than just playgrounds and splash pads to offer. We’ve included links to our favorite BREC parks that offer free and cheap fun!

Farmer’s Markets : Shop local farmers and makers around Greater Baton Rouge!

Splash Pads, Pools, and Water Parks : Be sure to check out our Baton Rouge Splash Pads, Pools, and Water Parks Guide! Baton Rouge will experience plenty of hotter than hot summer days, and the water is where your kids will want to be!

