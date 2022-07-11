Facebook
Rain chances this week dependent on possible tropical low in the northern Gulf

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The forecast for the week ahead is shaping up to be somewhat tricky, with a lot hinging on the possible development of an area of low pressure along the northern Gulf Coast. For today, it looks as though rains will be a bit more numerous to our south and east, with scattered, mainly afternoon t-storms expected.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 11
Rain chances are posted at 40%-50%, with plenty of heat continuing as highs reach the low to mid 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 11
We’ve seen 3 straight days with the heat index reaching 110°+ in Baton Rouge, marking the first time that has happened since July 2020 and only the fourth time since the year 2000. We’re hoping to see that streak come to an end today.

A weak front meandering near the northern Gulf Coast that could eventually spawn an area of low pressure should result in good rain chances from parts of south Louisiana eastward to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 11
The big question is centered around the location of the heaviest rains. For now, we’ll go with scattered showers and t-storms again on Tuesday, with rains becoming more likely on Wednesday and Thursday. The latter part of the week into the weekend will be highly dependent on the eventual evolution of the possible low center.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 11
The National Hurricane Center is highlighting that potential development, showing a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 11
Any possible low will be stuck between high pressure both to its east and west, resulting in somewhat weak steering currents. For now, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) is showing the greatest threat for heavy rains closer to coastal SE Louisiana extending eastward along the northern Gulf Coast, but we’ll have to monitor trends closely for any possible changes. Both model guidance and the outlook from WPC show a south-to-north gradient of rain over the next 7 days, with heavier totals closer to the coast and generally lower amounts the farther inland one looks.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 11
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 11
