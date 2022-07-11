Overturned 18-wheeler leaks fuel, shuts down Chenal Road in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Chenal Road about a mile from Highway 415 is shut down in Pointe Coupee Parish after an 18-wheeler overturned and started leaking fuel.

Authorities say about 50 to 60 gallons of fuel have leaked onto the ground. Crews are working to get the leak under control. DEQ is responding to the scene, according to officials.

Chenal Road about a mile from Highway 415 is shut down in Pointe Coupee Parish (Pointe Coupee Fire District 2)

All people are being urged to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

Authorities say a driver has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

