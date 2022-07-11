Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Ochsner offering athlete safety training for coaches

Source: Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Source: Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Health is holding a “Sideline Summer School” to help improve on the safety of student athletes.

The school is being offered for free to coaches, athletic trainers, and healthcare providers. It will feature presentations from medical experts including a former United States Olympic Team Physician.

“Youth sports is all about having fun, but safety has to be at the core of athletic competition,” said Ochsner Medical Director of Sports Medicine Jeremy Burnham. “Our sideline program helps educate coaches and athletic trainers on understanding and reducing heat-related injuries, concussions and other basics on recognizing the warning signs of injuries.”

The school will take place Monday, August 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brown-Holt Theatre on the campus of the Dunham School in Baton Rouge.

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Click here for those details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

Amazon recently announced its ‘Prime Day Sale’ will happen on July 12th and 13th this year....
YOUR MONEY: Plan ahead for Amazon ‘Prime Day’ sale
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Monday, July 11, 2022
9News Now: Monday, July 11
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, July 11
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, July 11