Ochsner offering athlete safety training for coaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Health is holding a “Sideline Summer School” to help improve on the safety of student athletes.

The school is being offered for free to coaches, athletic trainers, and healthcare providers. It will feature presentations from medical experts including a former United States Olympic Team Physician.

“Youth sports is all about having fun, but safety has to be at the core of athletic competition,” said Ochsner Medical Director of Sports Medicine Jeremy Burnham. “Our sideline program helps educate coaches and athletic trainers on understanding and reducing heat-related injuries, concussions and other basics on recognizing the warning signs of injuries.”

The school will take place Monday, August 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brown-Holt Theatre on the campus of the Dunham School in Baton Rouge.

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Click here for those details.

