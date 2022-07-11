Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Missing man’s car found on dirt road

76-year-old-man, who may have impaired judgement is missing from DeQuincy
76-year-old-man, who may have impaired judgement is missing from DeQuincy(Louisiana State Police)
By Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The vehicle of a missing DeQuincy man has been found, authorities confirm.

Major Jerry Bell, with the DeQuincy Police Department, said two kids on four-wheelers found 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson’s 2003 silver Honda Accord on an old logging road about one mile west of Oretta Cemetery.

Bell says the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office and the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office is bringing search dogs and the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office is searching by helicopter.

A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for Thompson, who was last seen in the early morning hours of Friday, July 8, on Jake Rigmaiden Road.

Thompson has gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs about 160 pounds, authorities said. Thompson suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Thompson is asked to immediately contact the DeQuincy Police Department at 337-786-4000 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

A woman was arrested by West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an alleged sex crime...
Sheriff: Woman arrested for carnal knowledge of juvenile at Angola
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 11
Scattered afternoon t-showers for Tuesday with rain likely at mid-week
Sheets of plywood fell off an 18-wheeler and on top of at least one vehicle on I-10 on Monday,...
I-10 East closed at I-10/I-110 after 18-wheeler loses load on at least 1 vehicle
sleep
Experts detail best sleeping positions for heart health