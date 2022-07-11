Man shot multiple times in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot multiple times in the French Quarter early Monday (July 11) morning, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the man was found just after 4 a.m. in the 600 block of Iberville, one block off of Canal Street, between several popular hotels and restaurants.

A witness who would not speak on camera recalled hearing as many as a dozen gunshots.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

No other details were provided.

