LSU lands three-star Georgia LB Whit Weeks

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers picked up another commitment for the class of 2023 in three-star linebacker Whit Weeks out of Watkinsville, Georgia. Weeks announced the decision on Saturday, July 9 via Twitter.

Weeks becomes the 14th commitment for the class of 2023 with 10 of them on the defensive side of the ball.

According to 247Sports, Weeks is rated as the No. 51 linebacker in the nation and No. 55 overall player in the state of Georgia.

The Watkinsville native chose the Tigers over offers from Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and many others. The Tigers currently have the No. 9 overall class according to 247Sports.

Below is a full list of commitments for the class of 2023:

  • Five-star WR - Jalen Brown - Miami, Florida
  • Four-star EDGE - Jaxon Howard - Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Four-star DL - Dashawn Womack - Baltimore, Maryland
  • Four-star TE - Mac Markway - St. Louis, Missouri
  • Four-star CB - Daylen Austin - Long Beach, Calif.
  • Four-star EDGE - Joshua Mickens - Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Four-star DL - Darron Reed - Columbus, Georgia
  • Four-star RB - Trey Holly - Farmerville, La.
  • Four-star S - Michael Daugherty - Loganville, Georgia
  • Four-star S - Ryan Yaites - Denton, Texas
  • Three-star WR - Kyle Parker - Lucas, Texas
  • Three-star CB - Ashton Stamps - Metairie, La.
  • Three-star CB - Jeremiah Hughes - Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Three-star LB - Whit Weeks - Watkinsville, Ga.

