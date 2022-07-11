LSU lands three-star Georgia LB Whit Weeks

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers picked up another commitment for the class of 2023 in three-star linebacker Whit Weeks out of Watkinsville, Georgia. Weeks announced the decision on Saturday, July 9 via Twitter.

Weeks becomes the 14th commitment for the class of 2023 with 10 of them on the defensive side of the ball.

According to 247Sports, Weeks is rated as the No. 51 linebacker in the nation and No. 55 overall player in the state of Georgia.

The Watkinsville native chose the Tigers over offers from Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and many others. The Tigers currently have the No. 9 overall class according to 247Sports.

Below is a full list of commitments for the class of 2023:

Five-star WR - Jalen Brown - Miami, Florida

Four-star EDGE - Jaxon Howard - Minneapolis, Minn.

Four-star DL - Dashawn Womack - Baltimore, Maryland

Four-star TE - Mac Markway - St. Louis, Missouri

Four-star CB - Daylen Austin - Long Beach, Calif.

Four-star EDGE - Joshua Mickens - Indianapolis, Indiana

Four-star DL - Darron Reed - Columbus, Georgia

Four-star RB - Trey Holly - Farmerville, La.

Four-star S - Michael Daugherty - Loganville, Georgia

Four-star S - Ryan Yaites - Denton, Texas

Three-star WR - Kyle Parker - Lucas, Texas

Three-star CB - Ashton Stamps - Metairie, La.

Three-star CB - Jeremiah Hughes - Las Vegas, Nevada

Three-star LB - Whit Weeks - Watkinsville, Ga.

