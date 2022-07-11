Lightning causes 2 fires Sunday night, officials say

Facebook
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters are responding to their third reported fire Sunday night in Zachary, according to Zachary Fire Department.

According to the fire department, “It’s had been a busy few hours during and after those storms that came through.”

Officials say lightning caused two of the incidents.

In all three incidents, the homeowners were home and prevented further damage, added officials.

Baker Fire Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department, and Central Fire Department assisted Zachary Fire Department.

