Lightning causes 2 fires Sunday night, officials say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters are responding to their third reported fire Sunday night in Zachary, according to Zachary Fire Department.

According to the fire department, “It’s had been a busy few hours during and after those storms that came through.”

Officials say lightning caused two of the incidents.

Firefighters are responding to their third reported fire Sunday night in Zachary, according to Zachary Fire Department. (Zachary Fire Department)

In all three incidents, the homeowners were home and prevented further damage, added officials.

Baker Fire Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department, and Central Fire Department assisted Zachary Fire Department.

Firefighters are responding to their third reported fire Sunday night in Zachary, according to Zachary Fire Department. (Zachary Fire Department)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.