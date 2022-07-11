Facebook
Jambalaya Festival Association to hold building dedication

If you love Jambalaya, there’s a festival just for you
(tcw-wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Jambalaya Festival Association will hold the official dedication of their building on Monday, July 11 beginning at 11 a.m.

The event will take place at 222 Francois Avenue in Gonzales, La.

Organizers say jambalaya and cake will be served.

The ‘JFA Building’ will be dedicated to Paul and Janice Leblanc to honor and recognize their service and commitment to the Jambalaya Festival Association.

