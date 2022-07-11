It’s Restaurant Week in West Baton Rouge

WEST BATON ROUGE (WAFB) - Several of West Baton Rouge’s favorite eateries are coming together for Restaurant Week. From July 11 until July 16, you can enjoy a variety of menu options at your favorite places to eat in town.

The participating restaurants are:

760 LA-415, Port Allen, LA

Breakfast & Lunch

400 W St. Francis St, Brusly, LA

Lunch & Dinner

12717 Hwy 190 W, Port Allen, LA

Lunch & Dinner

23550 Myrtle Grove Rd, Plaquemine, LA

Lunch & Dinner

470 N. Alexander Ave, Port Allen, LA

Lunch & Dinner

805 Court St, Port Allen, LA

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

4151 LA Hwy 1 S, Port Allen, LA

Lunch & Dinner

2012 Forest Dr, Port Allen, LA

Lunch & Catering Orders

7743 Highway 1, Addis, LA

Lunch & Catering Orders

170 6th St, Port Allen, LA

Lunch & Catering Orders

437 Oak Plaza Blvd, Brusly, LA

Lunch & Dinner

You can learn more and find menus here: https://wbreats.com/

