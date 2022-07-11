Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

It’s Restaurant Week in West Baton Rouge

Several of West Baton Rouge’s favorite eateries are coming together for Restaurant Week.
Several of West Baton Rouge’s favorite eateries are coming together for Restaurant Week.(WBR Restaurant Week/Facebook)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BATON ROUGE (WAFB) - Several of West Baton Rouge’s favorite eateries are coming together for Restaurant Week. From July 11 until July 16, you can enjoy a variety of menu options at your favorite places to eat in town.

The participating restaurants are:

Bergeron’s Boudin and Cajun Meats

760 LA-415, Port Allen, LA

Breakfast & Lunch

Burger Me

400 W St. Francis St, Brusly, LA

Lunch & Dinner

Camile’s Restaurant

12717 Hwy 190 W, Port Allen, LA

Lunch & Dinner

Clubhouse Bistro

23550 Myrtle Grove Rd, Plaquemine, LA

Lunch & Dinner

Cou-Yon’s BBQ

470 N. Alexander Ave, Port Allen, LA

Lunch & Dinner

Court Street Cafe

805 Court St, Port Allen, LA

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

DC’s Grill

4151 LA Hwy 1 S, Port Allen, LA

Lunch & Dinner

The Chop Shop

2012 Forest Dr, Port Allen, LA

Lunch & Catering Orders

The Jambalaya Stop

7743 Highway 1, Addis, LA

Lunch & Catering Orders

The Poboy House

170 6th St, Port Allen, LA

Lunch & Catering Orders

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

437 Oak Plaza Blvd, Brusly, LA

Lunch & Dinner

You can learn more and find menus here: https://wbreats.com/

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

food allergy
Tackling food allergy anxiety with SOFAA
Jambalaya Festival Association to hold building dedication
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 11
Rain chances this week dependent on possible tropical low in the northern Gulf
Firefighters are responding to their third reported fire Sunday night in Zachary, according to...
Lightning causes 2 fires Sunday night, officials say