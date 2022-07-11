It’s Restaurant Week in West Baton Rouge
WEST BATON ROUGE (WAFB) - Several of West Baton Rouge’s favorite eateries are coming together for Restaurant Week. From July 11 until July 16, you can enjoy a variety of menu options at your favorite places to eat in town.
The participating restaurants are:
Bergeron’s Boudin and Cajun Meats
760 LA-415, Port Allen, LA
Breakfast & Lunch
Burger Me
400 W St. Francis St, Brusly, LA
Lunch & Dinner
Camile’s Restaurant
12717 Hwy 190 W, Port Allen, LA
Lunch & Dinner
Clubhouse Bistro
23550 Myrtle Grove Rd, Plaquemine, LA
Lunch & Dinner
Cou-Yon’s BBQ
470 N. Alexander Ave, Port Allen, LA
Lunch & Dinner
Court Street Cafe
805 Court St, Port Allen, LA
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
DC’s Grill
4151 LA Hwy 1 S, Port Allen, LA
Lunch & Dinner
The Chop Shop
2012 Forest Dr, Port Allen, LA
Lunch & Catering Orders
The Jambalaya Stop
7743 Highway 1, Addis, LA
Lunch & Catering Orders
The Poboy House
170 6th St, Port Allen, LA
Lunch & Catering Orders
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
437 Oak Plaza Blvd, Brusly, LA
Lunch & Dinner
You can learn more and find menus here: https://wbreats.com/
