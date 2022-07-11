I-10 East closed at I-10/I-110 due to crash
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I-10 East is closed at I-10/I-110 due to a crash. An 18-wheeler lost part of its load onto a car.
Backups are approaching LA 1. Drivers are being advised to take an alternate route.
Emergency officials said injuries are not considered life-threatening due to the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
