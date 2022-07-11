Former Southern football player killed in armed carjacking in Georgia hometown

NORCROSS, Ga. (WAFB) - Former Southern tight end Bradley Coleman, 29, of Norcross, Ga., was killed in his hometown during an armed carjacking on Sunday, July 10, according to CBS 46 in Atlanta.

The station reported it happened in the parking lot of a QuickTrip in Gwinnett County. It added Coleman was putting air into his tires at the gas station when a black four-door sedan with three people inside pulled up next to him, there was a fight, and Coleman was killed.

Three people are wanted in connection with the crime, the station reported.

Southern University Athletics offers our sincere condolences to the family, loved one’s and teammates of Bradley Coleman, former Jaguar wide receiver from 2012-2016. The Georgia native played on the @GeauxJags 2013 SWAC Championship team#WeAreSouthern pic.twitter.com/rxTVKju5Eb — Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) July 11, 2022

Coleman was a wide receiver/tight end for the Jags from 2012-16.

