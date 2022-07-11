Facebook
Former Southern football player killed in armed carjacking in Georgia hometown

Southern tight end Bradley Coleman (84)
Southern tight end Bradley Coleman (84)(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORCROSS, Ga. (WAFB) - Former Southern tight end Bradley Coleman, 29, of Norcross, Ga., was killed in his hometown during an armed carjacking on Sunday, July 10, according to CBS 46 in Atlanta.

RELATED: Man killed during armed carjacking at Gwinnett Co. gas station identified

The station reported it happened in the parking lot of a QuickTrip in Gwinnett County. It added Coleman was putting air into his tires at the gas station when a black four-door sedan with three people inside pulled up next to him, there was a fight, and Coleman was killed.

Three people are wanted in connection with the crime, the station reported.

Coleman was a wide receiver/tight end for the Jags from 2012-16.

