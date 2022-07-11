Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Florida man attempts to outrun deputies on John Deere lawnmower, sheriff says

Dusty Mobley, 40, was arrested after deputies say he tried to outrun them on a lawnmower.
Dusty Mobley, 40, was arrested after deputies say he tried to outrun them on a lawnmower.(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man used a lawnmower in an attempt to outrun deputies who were trying to serve him warrants Saturday morning, according to officials.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Dusty Mobley was ultimately tased by deputies while trying to make a getaway on a John Deere riding lawnmower.

Mobley was arrested and found to have a gun and a handcuff key on him, as well as a pipe with meth residue, deputies said.

He is being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail. He was charged with grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear in court.

In January, deputies say Dusty Mobley dove into a swamp to avoid jail time.
In January, deputies say Dusty Mobley dove into a swamp to avoid jail time.(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

This is not the first time Mobley attempted a unique escape. According to the sheriff’s office, Mobley jumped into a swamp to avoid deputies trying to serve him warrants in January. During that incident, deputies said Mobley dove into a swamp after they tried to talk to him about a stolen boat worth $40,000.

Mobley was on the boat when deputies arrived, but he dove off the side and disappeared into the swamp to avoid going to jail.

Investigators said Mobley stole the boat by using heavy machinery to cut a hole in a metal building and access the boat a few days prior.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

A woman was arrested by West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an alleged sex crime...
Sheriff: Woman arrested for carnal knowledge of juvenile at Angola
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown in a 2020 file photo.
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
76-year-old-man, who may have impaired judgement is missing from DeQuincy
Missing man’s car found on dirt road
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom’s life at risk