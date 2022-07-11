Baton Rouge BBB urges scam awareness on Amazon Prime Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau of Baton Rouge is asking shoppers to remain aware of scams on Amazon Prime Day.

The online retailer is rolling out deals for the 8th year in a row starting Tuesday, July 12.

The BBB has the below tips to avoid online shopping issues during Amazon Prime Day:

Beware of fake lookalike websites. Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, search for contact information, and read online reviews.

Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer. Scammers often steal photos off other websites. Don’t believe what you see.

Make sure the website is secure. Look for the “HTTPS” in the URL (the extra “s” is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only “HTTP.” It is not secure.

Be careful purchasing sought-after products. If something is sold out everywhere, don’t be tempted by a seemingly great deal. Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices.

Pay with a credit card. It’s always best to make online purchases with your credit card. If any shady charges turn up later, you will be able to contest them through your credit card company. Be very wary of any retailer that asks you to pay by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other non-traditional payment methods.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.