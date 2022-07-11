Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Anger mounts among Uvalde families, new report expected soon

A teacher recovering from bullet wounds describes what occurred in the Robb Elementary School shooting. (CNN, KABB/WOAI, Family Photos)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers investigating the Uvalde school massacre say it intends to show residents of the town surveillance video from the hallway at Robb Elementary School on the day of the May 24 attack.

It comes as anger over why police waited so long to confront the gunman mounts among families of the 21 people killed inside a fourth-grade classroom.

Hundreds of people gathered and marched in Uvalde under searing 100-degree heat over the weekend in a renewed push for answers and accountability, including relatives of some of the 19 children killed.

Some Uvalde residents on Monday joined President Joe Biden on the White House law as he showcased a new law meant to reduce gun violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III carries during the team's NFL football...
Officials: Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber died of heat stroke
Sheets of plywood fell off an 18-wheeler and on top of at least one vehicle on I-10 on Monday,...
18-wheeler loses control of load, hits 2 cars
Quicktrip shooting in Gwinnett County
Friends, family remember man killed during attempted carjacking in Peachtree Corners
This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured...
Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep
18-wheeler loses control of load, hits 2 cars
18-wheeler loses control of load, hits 2 cars