2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Brusly Panthers

Brusly Panthers
Brusly Panthers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - The 9Sports crew kicked off its fifth week of Sportsline Summer Camp with a preview of the Brusly Panthers, where they like to say the west side is the best side.

It was another strong season for the Panthers last year, as the team finished 7-2 in the regular season before being tripped up at home by Iota in the first round of the playoffs.

Head coach Hoff Schooler has plenty of star power to replace, losing 21 seniors off of last year’s roster, including quarterback Sammy Daquano.

The Panthers spring game against Live Oak was an up and down experience, as Brusly was breaking in a new offense that started slowly but eventually gained some traction by the end of the workout.

Schooler said many faces may seem new this year, but at the same time, they’re not.

