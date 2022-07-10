Advertisement

Seaman who died during Pearl Harbor returns home after 80+ years

(Storyblocks)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mississippians are remembering an honorable soldier who finally returned home after 80+ years.

According to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Seaman First Class John Melton lost his life during the attack on Pearl Harbor in December of 1941.

In 2021, through the use of DNA Melton’s remains were identified, according to the Governor’s proclamation.

Seaman Melton was escorted to his final resting place at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Gloster on Saturday, July 9.

State of Mississippi
State of Mississippi(WAFB)

