Rain chances on the rise

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 10
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances are on the rise the next few days, which should spell relief from the heat. An MCS, a small-scale low-pressure system, could move through our area, paired with a front that will stall across the area the next few days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 10

These features will give us a chance of showers and storms overnight into Sunday morning. On Sunday, there is no heat advisory because the elevated rain chances and moisture should keep our area below criteria.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 10

Forecast highs Sunday will be in the low 90s, and some of us might not get up that high with enough rain. Rain chances will be high the next several days, around 70% Sunday and Monday, 60% Tuesday and Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 10

Rain chances stay elevated all next week as ample moisture, a stalled-out front, and an unsettled pattern remain in place. Computer models suggest we could see two to four inches of rain next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 10

As such, forecast highs will only be in the upper 80s Tuesday through Thursday. The tropics remain quiet, for now.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

