Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-10 West on Twin Span coming into New Orleans

An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering...
An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering New Orleans from Slidell, Louisiana State Police said.(Louisiana DOTD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering New Orleans from Slidell, Louisiana State Police said.

The overturned rig appeared to be a tanker truck, which detached from its cab during the crash and slid at least 20 feet down the roadway, blocking both westbound lanes. There was no immediate word on any injuries or the cause of the crash.

State Police from Troop L are on the scene and said all lanes will remain closed for “an undetermined amount of time” until the wreckage is cleared.

This developing story will be updated as more information is received.

