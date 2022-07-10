Facebook
One person treated for smoke inhalation after house fire on Lorraine Street

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One resident was treated for smoke inhalation and several others were displaced following a house fire on Lorraine Street, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The flames broke out at the home around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10. Crews got the fire under control about 20 minutes later.

Firefighters entered the home to find light smoke on the first floor and heavy smoke and heat on the second floor. They found flames in the corner of the second story bedroom.

Everyone inside the home at the time of the fire escaped thanks to a smoke detector, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced family.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.

