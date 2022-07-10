Friends, family remember man killed during attempted carjacking in Peachtree Corners

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Three are wanted in connection to an armed carjacking attempt that left one man dead at a Gwinnett County QT gas station on Sunday afternoon.

Gwinnett County Police tell CBS46 that the incident happened in the parking lot at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners.

Police have confirmed the man, later identified as 29-year-old Bradley Coleman, was putting air into his tires at the gas station when a black four-door sedan with three people inside pulled up next to him. Two individuals got out of the car and got into a physical altercation with Coleman. One of the individuals got into his car and tried to back out but crashed into another car.

“The victim was on the other side of the vehicle and was putting air into his tire. I’ve been told the victim was trying to get inside his passenger door to stretch to the driver’s side to make contact with the suspects in order to prevent this crime from happening,” said Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Michelle Pihera.

Coleman’s cousin Don Expose spoke to CBS46 News.

“It’s definitely a shock on the whole family. He was a positive person,” Expose said. “Senseless act of violence. Senseless because he was getting air. He was just getting air for his tire, and someone jumped in the car with him.”

“I’m very confused. Everybody in the family is confused. Why did you pick this guy?” Expose asked.

Officials say all three individuals got back into a car and sped off heading south on Peachtree Parkway.

Investigators have obtained surveillance video from the area but have not released a detailed description of the possible suspects.

“He was a pillar to the community. He had different charity events that he set up for the community. He was always involved with the kids,” Coleman’s friend Jack Bivens said.

“He was a positive person who gave back to the community. He was a great son, a great father, a great brother, a great mentor, a great coach. He was a lot of great things,” Coleman’s friend Rodney Smallwood said.

According to family and friends, Coleman was a stand-out athlete at Norcross High School who had his own clothing line and loved his family. He leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

“Everybody is going to lose in the end. He lost his life, his daughter lost a dad, his parents lost a son and they’re going to lose their freedom when they get caught,” Coleman’s friend Shahid Mitchell said.

If you have any information or witnessed this incident, please contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Active Investigation: GCPD is investigating a homicide at the corner of Peachtree Pkwy at Peachtree Corners Cir. The motive appears to be carjacking. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/JuDzyqywLO — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 10, 2022

A GoFundMe has been set up for Bradley Coleman’s 6-year-old daughter here.

NOTE: CBS46 does not vet any GoFundMe pages or promises the money will be used for the stated reasons. Donate at your own risk.

