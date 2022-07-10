Community members in Baton Rouge applaud city’s initiative to ‘Heal the Block’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Summer of Hope gatherings are just one of the ways organizations are tackling gun violence and crime in the area. Members of the Baton Rouge community are making efforts to come together.

“It’s exciting to see everybody come out with the same goal, getting out communities together, getting out resources where they need it,” said resident Cashona Lavergne.

Organizers are brainstorming methods to continue the program’s efforts to battle violence

“We know that violence is a multidimensional issue, It’s not going to take one single solution to fix everything that we see happening,” said Sateria Tate Alexander, executive director of Baton Rouge Community Street Team.

Lakeisha Lavergne works with the Power Coalition and says their mission is to get more kids and teens to attend these events.

“I think that we could do a little better by reaching out to the schools as well. Go to the gyms where we actually know they are going to be and pretty much let them know that we’re serious. We’re really trying to turn it around for the better,” said Lakeisha Lavergne with Power Coalition.

The next event will be a TRUCE Neighborhood Meet and Greet for the Gus Young Community. It will be held Monday, July 11 at 7 p.m. at Gus Young Park, 4200 Gus Young Ave.

