Campaign hopes to engage community in fight against violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The group Together Baton Rouge is hosting a public safety meeting campaign called “Enough is Enough” with the goal of combating violence in the community.

The group says East Baton Rouge Parish has seen 45 murders so far in 2022.

As part of the campaign, several community meetings are planned throughout the month of August. The public must sign up to attend through this link. The public can also complete a public safety questionnaire.

Below is a list of some of the planned meetings:

Mid-City Regional Community Meeting

August 18th @6:00 PM

St. Mary’s Baptist Church

South/Southeast Regional Community Meeting

August 23rd @6:00 PM

St. Margaret’s Episcopal School

Old South/Downtown/LSU Regional Community Meeting

August 25th @6:00 PM

Together Baton Rouge Office

North Baton Rouge Regional Community Meeting

August 30th @6:00 PM

Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church

