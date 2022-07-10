Facebook
Baton Rouge man arrested with stolen checks, police say

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after he was caught with more than 50 stolen checks during...
A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after he was caught with more than 50 stolen checks during a traffic stop, according to police in Slidell.(Slidell Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WAFB) - Rashawn Robinson-Mills, 21, was arrested Friday, July 8 after being caught with more than 50 stolen checks during a traffic stop, according to police in Slidell.

The Baton Rouge man was initially spotted pulling a pistol from his waistband while leaving a gas station, according to police. That’s when they say he’s accused of getting into a stolen vehicle with a switched license plate.

Police say they eventually caught up with Robinson-Mills during the traffic stop and discovered the stolen checks from a mailbox in the Baton Rouge area.

Robinson-Mills faces the below charges, according to police:

  • Illegal possession of stolen things over $25K (stolen vehicle)
  • Illegal carrying of weapons
  • Illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a CDS
  • Possession of Schedule II CDS
  • Possession of Schedule I CDS
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Switched license plate
  • Unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of fraudulent documents for identification purpose
  • Access device fraud
  • Fugitive

