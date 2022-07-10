Baton Rouge man arrested with stolen checks, police say
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WAFB) - Rashawn Robinson-Mills, 21, was arrested Friday, July 8 after being caught with more than 50 stolen checks during a traffic stop, according to police in Slidell.
The Baton Rouge man was initially spotted pulling a pistol from his waistband while leaving a gas station, according to police. That’s when they say he’s accused of getting into a stolen vehicle with a switched license plate.
Police say they eventually caught up with Robinson-Mills during the traffic stop and discovered the stolen checks from a mailbox in the Baton Rouge area.
Robinson-Mills faces the below charges, according to police:
- Illegal possession of stolen things over $25K (stolen vehicle)
- Illegal carrying of weapons
- Illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a CDS
- Possession of Schedule II CDS
- Possession of Schedule I CDS
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Switched license plate
- Unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of fraudulent documents for identification purpose
- Access device fraud
- Fugitive
