Baton Rouge man arrested with stolen checks, police say

SLIDELL, La. (WAFB) - Rashawn Robinson-Mills, 21, was arrested Friday, July 8 after being caught with more than 50 stolen checks during a traffic stop, according to police in Slidell.

The Baton Rouge man was initially spotted pulling a pistol from his waistband while leaving a gas station, according to police. That’s when they say he’s accused of getting into a stolen vehicle with a switched license plate.

Police say they eventually caught up with Robinson-Mills during the traffic stop and discovered the stolen checks from a mailbox in the Baton Rouge area.

Robinson-Mills faces the below charges, according to police:

Illegal possession of stolen things over $25K (stolen vehicle)

Illegal carrying of weapons

Illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a CDS

Possession of Schedule II CDS

Possession of Schedule I CDS

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Switched license plate

Unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of fraudulent documents for identification purpose

Access device fraud

Fugitive

