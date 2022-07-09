Victims’ families remember the crash of Pan-American Flight 759, 40 years later

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday (July 9) marks the 40th anniversary of one of the worst tragedies ever to hit the New Orleans area.

It was one of those rainy summer days where it was difficult to drive on nearby roadways, let alone fly.

Jenny White’s parents Bryan and Margaret were touring the United States, stopping off in New Orleans and preparing to fly to Las Vegas on July 9, 1982.

But Pan-American Flight 759 crashed moments after takeoff, about a half-mile east of what was then called New Orleans International Airport. The crash killed 145 people in the plane and eight on the ground.

Mr. and Mrs. Louis Ledet were frequent visitors to Las Vegas and we’re looking forward to another trip when 759 went down.

“It’s easy to blame the pilot, but he didn’t wanna die either,” said their daughter Julia.

Former Kenner Police Chief Nick Congemi was a Kenner police officer in 1982, who also worked part-time for Pan Am airlines.

“The flight crew was trying to avoid the neighborhood and make it to the canal, (as) it was less populated. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen,” said Congemi.

The crash wiped out more than a dozen homes in Congemi’s neighborhood off Clay Street.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) later determined that the probable cause of the accident was the aircraft’s encounter with microburst-induced wind shear during the plane’s liftoff, which forced the plane downward until it plowed into trees and houses. Four decades after the crash, survivors say there is some solace in the fact that major improvements, like wind-shear detection near airports, were made after the tragedy.

“A lot of good has come from this,” Ledet said. “Air traffic has become safer. And anytime a plane sits on a runway because they have to wait out the thunderstorm ... that’s another survivor.”

Jenny White cherishes the few belongings from her parents that were recovered.

“My father had a belt. There was also a buckle ... it was black and charred,” White said.

But she regrets that her parents missed the birth of her child and so many other life events over the past 40 years.

“What I wouldn’t do to have just one of them alive,” said White.

At the time of the Pan-Am crash, it was the second-deadliest aviation disaster in U.S. history.

