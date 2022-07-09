Three car crash involving ambulance in Prairieville sends several to hospital

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A three car crash in Prairieville on Friday night sent several people to the hospital with injuries, according to Ascension Fire Protection District 3 Chief Mark Stewart.

The accident happened on Airline Hwy. at Duplessis Road, officials report.

In a video taken at the scene, an ambulance can be seen flipped on its side.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

