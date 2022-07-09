Facebook
Three car crash involving ambulance in Prairieville sends several to hospital

The accident happened on Airline Hwy. at Duplessis Road, officials report.
The accident happened on Airline Hwy. at Duplessis Road, officials report.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A three car crash in Prairieville on Friday night sent several people to the hospital with injuries, according to Ascension Fire Protection District 3 Chief Mark Stewart.

In a video taken at the scene, an ambulance can be seen flipped on its side.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

