Three car crash involving ambulance in Prairieville sends several to hospital
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A three car crash in Prairieville on Friday night sent several people to the hospital with injuries, according to Ascension Fire Protection District 3 Chief Mark Stewart.
The accident happened on Airline Hwy. at Duplessis Road, officials report.
In a video taken at the scene, an ambulance can be seen flipped on its side.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
