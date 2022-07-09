CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Silver Alert has been issued by Louisiana State Police for Eddie Charles Thompson, 76, after he went missing early in the morning on Friday, July 8.

Silver Alert issued for missing man in Calcasieu Parish (Louisiana State Police)

Authorities say Thompson was last seen on Jake Rigmaiden Road in DeQuicy. They believe he’s driving a 2003 silver Honda Accord with the Louisiana license plate 511ECP. Thomson has gray hair and brown eyes. He also weighs about 160 and stands about 5′9″ tall.

He suffers from a condition that could impair his judgement, according to Louisiana State Police.

If you know anything about where Thompson could be, you’re urged to contact the DeQuincy Police Department at 337-786-4000 or dial 911.

