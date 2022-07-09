New Orleans judge sends case on constitutionality of LA abortion “trigger bans” to Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday, Louisiana’s three abortion clinics closed once again after a New Orleans judge did not extend a temporary restraining order on the state’s trigger laws banning abortion.

State District Judge Ethel Julien says she doesn’t have the authority to extend the restraining order blocking the laws.

She moved the lawsuit from New Orleans to Baton Rouge where the process will start over.

The pro-choice groups bringing the suit argue the State’s multiple trigger laws are unconstitutionally vague when it comes to medical exceptions and which of the laws is actually in place.

“Abortion clinics may get a chance to open again for a short period of time. But ultimately, I think, because of the issues raised the vagueness, it’s going to be decided, again by the legislature, clarifying the law,” Fox 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti said.

Raspanti thinks this will likely head to the State Supreme Court as well but will be resolved within the next few months.

New Orleans DA Jason Williams says he won’t prosecute those who break the trigger laws and the City Council just passed a resolution requesting that city funds not be used to solicit, catalog, report or investigate reports of abortion.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell is applauding these actions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.